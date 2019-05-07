Volunteers teach Gadsden County inmates to sew

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – Two volunteers instructed inmates at the Gadsden County Jail on hand stitching and how to use a sewing machine.

Volunteers Tamra Erde and Lisa Wilder came in Monday for their monthly interaction with the female inmates. The women said, "it brings joy to their hearts just to see the look of accomplishment in the eyes of the ladies after they see their completed product."

According to Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young, the inmates have a lot of time on their hands, and he is always receptive to positive things for the inmates to do.

The inmates sewed Mother’s Day gifts that will be mailed to their loved ones by Erde and Wilder.

Inmate Daneia Belford shared she has never learned the skill of sewing before, and since being in jail, she has made pillow cases and a Kleenex holder.