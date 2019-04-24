Vote on texting and driving bill delayed

By: Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- The Florida Senate postponed a scheduled vote on texting while driving on Wednesday. The Senate version of the bill requires hands free for all cell phone use. A House bill approved Tuesday doesn’t have the hands free provision.

After losing a daughter in a crash, former State Representative Irv Slosberg was responsible for making seatbelt use mandatory and he has been the main supporter of anti texting laws.

“In 2009, the legislature passed the Dori Slosberg, Katie Marquette seat belt law,” said Slosberg. “And what happened is we saved 500 lives a year and compliance for seatbelts went from 72% to up to 90 or 91 %. And wow, did it make a difference, and it’s going to be the same thin with distracted driving,” Slosberg said.

House sponsors don’t believe the full House will accept hands free driving. Advocates worry the disagreement between the two chambers could result in nothing happening again this year.

