Voter registration deadline Monday

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 7, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Peach State is getting ready for fall elections as voters get registered before the Monday deadline.

This year, there are several different ways for Lowndes County voters can register, including in person at the Lowndes County election office, online through the Secretary of State website, or at the Department of Driver Services.

"If you go in there and change your address or update anything, you're automatically registered or updated in the election process." said Election Supervisor Deb Cox.

Campaign signs have popped all all across Valdosta ahead of a few big local races. Valdosta Mayor, City Council seats, the Georgia "brunch bill" referendum, as well as an upcoming SPLOST referendum will all be on the ballot.

This year the Peach State is rolling out a new voting system. Lowndes County is one of six 'test counties' to try the new system.

Election officials will be in all week training on the new machines.

"[Voters] will come in and vote on a touch screen like they always have, then instead of hitting 'cast ballot' they'll hit 'print ballot," Cox said. "They'll have a ballot to hold in their hand and look at, if they say it's good, if they like what they're looking at, they'll put it in the scanner. It'll take a picture of it and drop the original ballot in a secure bin."

Election officials said the new machines are meant eliminate almost any room for error at the polls.

The deadline to register online will be midnight Monday. Election night is on November 5.

Early voting will begin next week. Officials suggest voters take advantage of early voting and beat the election night crowds.