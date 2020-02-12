Voter registration deadline quickly approaching in Florida and Georgia

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – As the countdown to the presidential primary looms, so too does the deadline to register to vote in Florida and Georgia.

Florida’s primary will be held on March 17, 2020 for both republicans and democrats. The type of election being held is known as a “closed primary.” This has been a hotly-debated practice in recent years as voters are restricted to their declared party. Voters must also be registered and declare their affiliation by February 18, 2020 in order to cast a vote in the primary. To find out more information and to see what forms of identification are accepted, CLICK HERE.

Georgia’s presidential primary is set for March 24, 2020, with a deadline to register of February 24, 2020. Unlike Florida, Georgia holds an “open primary” meaning you do not need to be affiliated with a certain party to cast a vote. To find out what forms of identification are accepted in Georgia CLICK HERE.

If you are not yet registered to vote, and wish to take part in your state’s primary, click the appropriate link below.

Florida: CLICK HERE

Georgia: CLICK HERE

