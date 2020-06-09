Voters head to polls in Georgia after COVID-19 delay

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 9, 2020

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Tuesday marked Primary Day in Georgia after a nearly three-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Atlanta area, voters ran into trouble with the state's new voting machines and lines stretched around polling sites.

Georgia's Secretary of State is opening an investigation to determine how counties can resolve the issues before November's election.

Closer to home, no issues with machines have been reported in South Georgia, included Colquitt County. Still, the new machines are among some of the challenges for poll workers.

Colquitt County Election Superintendent Wes Lewis said Tuesday in all of his 16 years, he's never experienced an Election Day like this one.

It's not just the pandemic, he says, but with the state implementing new voting machines all across the state.

Election officials say voting has been slow, but steady.

The new machines have only been used once before, in a special election in January, but no issues have been reported.

As far as fears of COVID-19 go, one concern statewide has been staffing precincts. Colquitt County officials say some long-term poll workers did opt out this year, citing coronavirus concerns, but all 19 precincts have been kept open.

"I recruited some teachers that were off for summer and they have really been helpful," Lewis said. "So we have some younger poll workers and that's been good, to have a new perspective."

The state did provide PPE for every precinct. In Colquitt County, workers were giving hand sanitizer and gloves to every person who came to vote. Voters who spoke to WCTV said it helped them feel safe.

Due to the pandemic, the State of Georgia sent an absentee ballot registration to every registered voter. In Colquitt County alone, local officials say voters took advantage of that; normally, they receive just a couple hundred absentee ballots, but they've already counte mor than 3,000.

Polls are open across the state until 7 p.m.