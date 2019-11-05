Voters in Cairo, Bainbridge face ballot measures on Sunday alcohol sales

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 5, 2019

(WCTV) — It's Election Day in many South Georgia communities, and one hot issue on the ballots is alcohol sales on Sundays.

People in Cairo are voting on whether to allow the city to sell alcohol for the first time ever on Sundays. Officials say there are two referendums on the ballot.

One would allow package sales starting at 12:30 p.m., and the other would legalize restaurants pouring drinks as early as 11 a.m.

"People are already doing it on Sunday whichever way you look at it," Cairo Mayor Booker Gainor said. "Whether they commute to Florida, or to the neighboring town of Thomasville, or even Grady County."

Gainor also said the county passed Sunday package sales just a few years ago. Before that, people would drive to the Florida line to purchase alcohol on Sundays.

If the referendum passes, he believes the new Sunday sales could be a boost to their local economy, especially if more outside visitors check out downtown.

The City of Bainbridge is also taking a vote on Sunday alcohol sales with similar measures on its ballot. One would allow sale of alcohol by the drink around midday.

The other would legalize package sales in Bainbridge throughout the day on Sundays.

Polls in Georgia close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lowndes County extended its polls until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.