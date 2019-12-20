WATCH: Carnival cruise ships crash into each other

A Carnival ship crashed into another of the company's cruise vessels in the Port of Cozumel on Friday.

Phone video captured two Carnival cruise ships colliding in Port of Cozumel. (Source: Matthew Bruin/Twitter)

Video of the crash was posted to Twitter by Matthew Bruin.

"Carnival Glory just crashed into Carnival Legend and almost crashed into Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port," said Bruin in the post.

It shows one of the ocean liner's front ends tearing through windows in the back of the second ship.

"He's going to hit us!" says someone on a third ship in the video.

Warning: Video has been edited. Original on Twitter contains