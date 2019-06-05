Cuteness alert: Deer, dog and daughter play in a field

It’s like a scene from a classic Disney movie – a deer and a dog frolicking in a field.

Julie Lancaster Reed/Facebook

Julie Lancaster Reed posted video of the family’s encounter with the fawn on Facebook.

“Such an amazing experience,” Reed said.

The video follows her daughter Piper and the family dog with the timid young deer after they saw it wandering around.

“They went outside to take some pictures and our dog Captain came from around the front of the house and they started playing together,” Reed said. “Piper wanted to make sure Cap wasn’t too rough, so she went out to referee.”

After a few minutes, the family tried to go inside, but the deer followed them up to the back porch.

The family put the fawn in their truck and took it back to where they last saw its mother.

And just like a Disney movie, there was a happy ending.

“Happy to report that mama came back and got ‘Pixie’ by the time I got home from work and we walked back there to see,” Reed said.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.