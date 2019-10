By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The WCTV Sports team brings you highlights from the seventh week of the regular season for high school football in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Kevin Keane, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights for:

Suwannee at Wakulla



Rickards at Godby



Trinity Christian at Colquitt



Brooks at Thomasville



Lafayette at Maclay



NFC at FAMU DRS



Worth at Thomas County



Houston Co. at Valdosta



Pensacola at Florida High