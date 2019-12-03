WCTV's 4th annual Kindness Day is this Thursday

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 3, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — With the holiday season in full swing, there are lots of ways to give back to the community. Join WCTV for our fourth annual Kindness Day at Werner Hyundai this Thursday!

All the fun and giving starts bright and early at 5 a.m. and lasts until 6:30 p.m.

We'll be collecting donations for Second Harvest, Toys for Tots and Leon County Schools.

Last year, we collected 2,393 pounds of food and $471.20 in cash for Second Harvest. The cash was enough to provide 1,884 additional meals to the Big Bend region.

More than 12 big collection boxes filled with toys, 34 brand new bicycles and $250 in cash were collected for Toys for Tots during the 2018 edition of our Kindness Day. That cash enabled the campaign to buy hundreds of extra toys for those in need.

Additionally, $500 in cash was donated to The Foundation for Leon County Schools to help fund teachers' grants for special projects in the school system. A Hyundai Santa Fe was stuffed with all kinds of supplies for school children in Leon County.

Finally, Kurt Werner and his family's foundation stepped up and presented our charity partners with an additional $1,000 each on top of the donations we collected last year.

Come on out Thursday and help us smash those numbers this year y'all!

