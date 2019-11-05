WCTV MMJ Journalist/Thomasville, Georgia Bureau

WCTV, the dominant #1 CBS Affiliate in North Florida and South Georgia, is searching for our next Thomasville Bureau Reporter. Thomasville is an important community for our station; we strive to bring on a journalist who can produce lead stories developed from strong sources.

As a newsroom, we believe in big, showcased coverage on our broadcast and digital platforms, and so should you. At WCTV Eyewitness News, we break news on our website, push it on social, and add emotion and perspective on television. Every day, our journalists produce memorable moments, with targeted content featuring unforgettable characters and unprecedented access. Give our live stream a watch before you apply, you’ll see what we mean. If you have what it takes, you’ll be working with industry veterans with valuable market experience.

This is an opportunity for a self-starter, who is a quick thinker and adept at emerging technology. Our reporters and anchors are selfless, becoming part of the community by giving back. Most days, you'll work on exclusive stories as an MMJ. You'll also have opportunities to travel to Tallahassee to produce stories at the station. The right candidate will be quick on their feet, bring copy to life, and master social media.

RESPONSBILITES:

Generate story ideas and build local contacts

Shoot & edit daily content for newscasts and website

Collaborate with Producing and Technical Staff to make stories as compelling and clean as possible.

Operate portable live units, and conduct live shots from the field

Perform other duties as assigned by management.

QUALIFICATIONS:

BS/BA in journalism or communications, computer literacy, including newsroom computer systems.

Videography and non-linear editing experience.

A valid driver`s license, good driving record and proof of insurability.

Experience reporting as a MMJ in a commercial newsroom helpful

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

