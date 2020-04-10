WCTV Teacher of the Month: Jennifer Doxsee of Governor’s Charter Academy
Published: Apr. 10, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT
April 10, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Jennifer Doxsee, a kindergarten teacher at Governor's Charter Academy, has been selected as WCTV's second teacher of the month for Febraury!
Ms. Doxsee has been teaching since 2017. She say's she's living out her dream, since she's always wanted to teach.
"I feel honored to have received this award from the people throughout my community," Doxsee said. "And I just want to thank everyone. Thank you so much."
Doxee is in her third year teaching kindergarten.
