WCTV Teacher of the Month: Crawfordville Elementary’s Ashley Posey

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 19, 2020 at 8:24 AM EDT
May 19, 2020

May 19, 2020

Second grade teacher Ashley Posey of Crawfordville Elementary School has been selected as WCTV's Teacher of the Month!

School administrators say her caring spirit and compassion for her students is obvious as she delivers valuable information to the young minds in her classroom.

People say she goes above and beyond what’s expected in the classroom. She gives special attention to her students that need it most.

