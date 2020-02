WCTV Teacher of the Month: Kari Torgesen of Canopy Oaks Elementary

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Kari Torgesen, a first grade teacher at Canopy Oaks Elementary was selected as WCTV's latest Teacher of the Month!

Torgesen has taught at the Tallahassee school for 15 years. She says her kids are the best part of her day.

"I love kids. The best part of my job is waking up everyday, I don't know what's gonna happen," she says. "It's surprises everyday, all day long...it's just wonderful."

Torgesen says she loves each of her children as if they were her own.

