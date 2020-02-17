Julie Montanaro earns NATAS Suncoast Chapter's 2020 Silver Circle Award

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — WCTV anchor Julie Montanaro has been selected as a 2020 Silver Circles enshrinee for the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Suncoast Chapter.

This is a prestigious honor for journalists with more than 25 years of experience, who've had a profound impact on their profession and community.

Over her 30 years at WCTV, Julie covered everything from contentious elections, to high-profile trials to devastating hurricanes.

Julie's peers in the industry respect her: She has won numerous AP Awards, including the distinguished "Individual Achievement Award" three times. Additionally, she is on Florida's Associated Press board.

When Julie isn't reporting on the Big Bend community, she's getting involved in it.

She is the driving force behind PBJ PLZ, a partnership between WCTV, Leon County Schools and Second Harvest to collect tons of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for hungry kids. The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation recognized her with its Service to America Award for it in 2018.

Her service to the community doesn't stop there.

Julie serves on the United Way of the Big Bend’s board of directors and chaired its 2016 community campaign. She is a longtime volunteer with the Christmas Connection and helps many other charities with fundraising and events throughout the year.

Congratulations Julie!

