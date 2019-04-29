WCTV honored with Service to America award for #TeamJayuya coverage

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 29, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- WCTV Eyewitness News has been honored by the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation with a 2019 Service To America Award.

The award recognizes the station’s coverage of rebuilding efforts in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

WCTV anchor and reporter Ben Kaplan and Michael Hudak traveled to Jayuya, Puerto Rico, to witness firsthand the devastation caused by the hurricane, and assistance gathered from Tallahassee. That coverage led to additional local fundraising, connecting residents of the small, mountain town with much needed material and machinery to rebuild roofs.

So far, 49 roofs have been replaced through the Giselle Marie Foundation. Tallahassee residents David Medina and Giselle Rodriquez head up the efforts, and are evaluating dozens more applications from the rural community. The station will continue covering the need and how residents in the Big Bend continue to help.

A delegation from the station will travel to Washington, DC to accept the industry honor. WCTV earned the same award last year, for Julie Montanaro’s Peanut Butter Jelly Jam, now wrapping up its third year.

“WCTV demonstrates a dedication to service year-round and this is another excellent example of the impact they make,” stated Chris Mossman, Senior Vice President, Local Media.

In addition to WCTV’s Service to America Award, five other sister stations owned by Gray Television were honored as Finalists. For more information on the award, click here.