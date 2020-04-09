WCTV kicks off #PBJPlz Plus drive

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Thursday, WCTV Eyewitness News kicked off their annual #PBJPls drive to help hungry kids in our area, but with some big changes.

This year, we are holding an online-only donation drive, #PBJPls Plus!

Instead of accepting physical donations, all donations this year will be monetary, directly supporting Second Harvest of the Big Bend and Second Harvest of South Georgia.

To donate or to learn more about this year's drive, click here, and select which state you'd like to donate in. Remember, a donation goes a long way; Second Harvest buys in bulk, so a $5 donation has the buying power of $20.