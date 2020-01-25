WCTV programming note for January 25, 2020

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - Saturday morning programming will be preempted on January 25, 2020 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. for a special report from CBS News.

The special report will center around the White House's defense team as they begin their opening arguments in defense of President Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

WCTV has been made aware the special report will last to at least 12:30 p.m.

Programming schedule (1/25/2020):

7-7:30 a.m.: Lucky Dog

7:30-8:00 a.m. The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation

8-9:00 a.m. WCTV's The Good Morning Show

9:00 a.m.: CBS This morning: Saturday

9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m.: CBS News Special Report

12:30 - 1:00 p.m.: Inside College Basketball

1:00 p.m.: College Basketball: Villanova @ Providence