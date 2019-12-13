WCTV raises more than $4,000 for Salvation Army on Red Kettle Takeover Day

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — On WCTV's sixth annual Red Kettle Takeover Day, we collected a grand total of $4,497.79!

Anchors, producers, reporters, meteorologists and video editors rang the bells at the Walmart on Thomasville Road from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This was our most successful day since we started doing this back in 2014. Since we started doing this event six years ago, we've helped raise $16,637.52 for the Salvation Army!

Without you, the viewer, we wouldn't have had this success.

Thank you so much for the generous donations!

In case you missed out on our Red Kettle Takeover, you can relive some of the best moments below. Also, you can find our Instagram stories from Thursday in our Takeover highlight!

