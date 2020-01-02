Ride along with FHP takes minutes to nab violators of newly-implemented law

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

The Florida Highway Patrol wasted no time in the new year handing out tickets to those who are caught texting while driving. The ban was implemented in mid-2019 by Governor Ron DeSantis, but FHP officials said the agency wanted time to educate drivers through warnings before issuing citations.

The agency recently announced it would crack-down on enforcement on Jan 1. WCTV rode along with patrols on the second day of enforcement and found it only took a few minutes to find someone breaking the law.

"It's the issue that being on your phone causes, like driving off the road," said Trooper Joshua Wright.

It was Wright's childhood dream to be in law enforcement, he said. But, while he does not like issuing tickets, he has seen what is at stake first-hand.

"A lot more crashes are caused by it than what's reported, definitely," he told WCTV reporter Katie Kaplan.

It is an issue that is so serious that Troopers across the state are ramping up patrols.

"We're having major crashes. Those crashes caused by distractions- are leading into fatalities," said FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. "A lot of people don't understand that distraction is worse and almost as bad as driving under the influence."

The first infraction is a non-moving violation with a fine, but subsequent offenses within 5 years will come with an increased fine and could have points added to a driving record, she said.

It only took 15 minutes during the ride along in Tallahassee on Thursday night to find the first violator. It was roughly half-an-hour before the next one came along. Trooper Wright said it can often happen even faster.

There are no statistics yet on how many tickets FHP has given out because the enforcement period is still so new, but most people would agree- "it is better to arrive alive", said Jefferson-Shaw.