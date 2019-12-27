Former WCTV sports anchor John McGuirk passes away at 82

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

John McGuirk, one of the all-time greats to work at WCTV, passed away Christmas Eve, according to his family. The 82-year-old had been battling cancer for several years.

McGuirk was born in Live Oak and spent time working in radio before hearing about Channel 6 at a career day for a local school.

In 1964, he joined WCTV to run a one-man sports department. His wife, Linda, remembers how hard he worked to make sure to produce a quality product.

"He was just great at what he did, and I am not prejudiced," she said.

"We heard it from too many people over the years how much they appreciated his coverage."

McGuirk crossed paths with a lengthy list of sports stars and local legends.

"Jake Gathier told him one time how much he appreciated all the work he did at FAMU games to cover them," Linda said.

McGuirk was a household name by the time a new coach took the reigns of FSU in 1976. Bobby Bowden remembers McGuirk as a fair journalist who was dedicated to his craft.

"He was very well liked and told very interesting stories... I don't think I ever heard any complaints about him," Bowden said.

McGuirk had been at the station for years when anchor Frank Ranicky joined the team.

"I was greeted by open arms. John was very friendly and helpful to me and my family to get me started in Tallahassee," Ranicky said.

"Nothing ever seemed to bother him. I never saw John angry even in the craziest of times at the T.V. station."

A funeral service will be held Saturday morning at Lakeview Baptist Church.