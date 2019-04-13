WCTV wins Station of the Year

By: Eyewitness News

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV)—WCTV was named Station of the Year by the Florida Associated Press Broadcasters for small television market.

The award was announced on Saturday night at the annual AP Awards Gala. The station also took home seven first place awards. WCTV was nominated for 18 awards.

Awards include first place in Feature Cultural/Historical for Majorie Pierre and Venise Toussaint’s “Black Pioneers,” first place in Continuing Coverage for “Coverage of Hurricane Michael,” first place in Investigative for Mariel Carbone’s “Are Industry Disrupters Paying Their Share of Tourism Taxes?” first place in Midterm Elections for Alicia Turner’s “Amendment Four," and first place in Breaking News for Kevin Keane’s FSU Softball Team Returns with National Championship Trophy.”

WCTV was awarded first place for Website/Digital.

Abby Walton won first place for News Anchor.