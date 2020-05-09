WCTV wins Station of the Year

By: Julie Montanaro/WCTV
May 9, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - WCTV won 19 Florida News Awards, including the prestigious “Station of the Year” award, for its 2019 news, weather and sports coverage.
Winners and finalists were announced in a virtual awards program Saturday night. The annual contest now held by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists includes entries from radio and television stations in every media market in Florida.
Among television stations in small markets, WCTV won Best Newscast for its coverage of a fiery attack in which a Taco Bell employee was doused with gasoline and set on fire. WCTV won Best Continuing Coverage for its gavel to gavel coverage of the Dan Markel murder trial. WCTV won Best Politics & Government Coverage for its reporting on a Tallahassee corruption probe that led to a trio of federal indictments.
Eight members of the Eyewitness News team also received awards for individual achievement.
Winners:
Station of the Year
Best Newscast
Continuing Coverage - Markel murder trial
Politics/Government (Station) - FBI Probe
Breaking News (Individual) - Katie Kaplan
Politics (Individual) - Monica Casey
Anchor - Sophia Hernandez
Multimedia Journalist - Lanetra Bennett
Digital Journalist - Michael Hudak
Producer - Emily Middleton
Finalists:
Team Coverage - Hurricane Dorian
Light Feature - Jacob Murphey
Cultural/Historical Feature - Jacob Murphey
Weather Reporting - Charles Roop
Sports Feature - Michael Hudak
Digital Programming - “Countdown to Kickoff”
Anchor - Michael Hudak
Producer - Sierra Peele
Sportscaster - Ryan Kelly
