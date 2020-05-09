WCTV wins Station of the Year

By: Julie Montanaro/WCTV

May 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - WCTV won 19 Florida News Awards, including the prestigious “Station of the Year” award, for its 2019 news, weather and sports coverage.

Winners and finalists were announced in a virtual awards program Saturday night. The annual contest now held by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists includes entries from radio and television stations in every media market in Florida.

Among television stations in small markets, WCTV won Best Newscast for its coverage of a fiery attack in which a Taco Bell employee was doused with gasoline and set on fire. WCTV won Best Continuing Coverage for its gavel to gavel coverage of the Dan Markel murder trial. WCTV won Best Politics & Government Coverage for its reporting on a Tallahassee corruption probe that led to a trio of federal indictments.

Eight members of the Eyewitness News team also received awards for individual achievement.

Winners:

Station of the Year

Best Newscast

Continuing Coverage - Markel murder trial

Politics/Government (Station) - FBI Probe

Breaking News (Individual) - Katie Kaplan

Politics (Individual) - Monica Casey

Anchor - Sophia Hernandez

Multimedia Journalist - Lanetra Bennett

Digital Journalist - Michael Hudak

Producer - Emily Middleton

Finalists:

Team Coverage - Hurricane Dorian

Light Feature - Jacob Murphey

Cultural/Historical Feature - Jacob Murphey

Weather Reporting - Charles Roop

Sports Feature - Michael Hudak

Digital Programming - “Countdown to Kickoff”

Anchor - Michael Hudak

Producer - Sierra Peele

Sportscaster - Ryan Kelly

