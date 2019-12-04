WCTV KINDNESS DAY: Leon County Schools

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Thursday is WCTV's biggest event of the year: Kindness Day presented at Werner Hyundai. The event's donations benefit three local nonprofits, one of which is Leon County Schools. Students in our area are in need of everyday basic school supplies.

Among the necessities: composition books, index cards, pencils, children’s books, rulers, compasses, protractors, backpacks, markers, highlighters, glue sticks, pens, large pink erasers, pocket folders, calculators, hygiene items, etc.

Josie Phillips and Talen Owens are in the fifth grade at Sealey School. Talen and Josie both purchase their own school supplies, but not all of their peers are as fortunate as them. They cite instances where hand sanitizer has run out in a classroom, which is essential in keeping germs away when students may be sick.

The pair of best friends say that often times, teachers dip into their own funds to purchase items necessary to keep the classroom working like a well-oiled machine.

Talen says the donations from the community are very much appreciated.

"This is very important for us, thank you for donating and supporting our education for our future and allowing us to have school supplies," Talen says.

Laurie McHargue, a guidance counselor at Sealey, says these tools all go towards making sure the students remain focused and on track with their education, with the hopes of creating a bright future.

For Talen and Josie, their goal is to be roommates in college. Talen has aspirations to possibly attend FAMU, while Josie says she wants to be a Seminole.

McHargue says dreams like those won't be possible if students aren't equipped with what they need to succeed in the classroom.

"Notebooks and pencils seem like really simple things, but you never know what a student is going to learn with that, or how that is going to help their education," she says. "You really can't put a price on what your giving to the students, because you just don't know what they might learn just because they got that."

