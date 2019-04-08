WCTV’s PBJ PLZ! Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive enters final week

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) -- WCTV's Peanut Butter and Jelly Jam just hit the halfway mark.

The two-week drive collects peanut butter and jelly for hungry kids and their families. It continues this week and wraps up Friday, April 12.

All Leon County Schools, and about 10 other private and charter schools, are collecting the kid-friendly food for Second Harvest.

"I'm shocked and delighted to see the huge response we've gotten back," Chiles High School senior Hayden Munn said. "Three almost full boxes of peanut butter and jelly. So, it's really exciting to see everyone get involved and care about this really good cause."

The drive runs through Friday, so there's still time for students to bring in peanut butter and jelly. There will be a final weigh in later this month.

WCTV, Leon County Schools and Second Harvest are hoping donations this year top last year's record of eight tons of peanut butter and jelly.