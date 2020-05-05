WCTV's #PBJPls Plus raises over $72,000 to help hungry children

By: Julie Montonaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) – WCTV’s PBJ PLUS! initiative just brought in more than $72,000 to help hungry children in the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The grand total of $72,784 was unveiled Tuesday after a three-week fundraising drive.

The annual donation drive, which normally collects thousands of jars of peanut butter and jelly at Leon County Schools, moved on line this year due to school closures amid the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

“Oh my gosh. $66,511. Are you kidding me?” Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said as he unwrapped a gift box and pulled out a jar of peanut butter. The total raised for Second Harvest of the Big Bend was written on the lid.

“We are going to be able to feed these kids throughout the course of the summer and this makes my heart smile,” Hanna said.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Ellsworth says this will help them feed an increasing number of children and families who are showing up at food giveaways.

“We are absolutely blown away. We couldn’t be more proud of our community for coming together and supporting this incredible initiative,” Ellsworth said. “We could not be just more thrilled to have such community support and such energy behind making sure the children in our community have nutritious food to carry them through the summer.”

The WCTV initiative is in its fourth year. The virtual drive included Big Bend of South Georgia for the first time, which brought in another $6, 273.

"The response has been amazing,” said Eliza McCall with Second Harvest of South Georgia. "What's even better is that … with our buying power, what's wonderful is that $6200 helps us put out food equivalent to 50,000 meals."

McCall calls the donations right now “critical” with children out of school and many parents dealing with cutbacks and job losses.

“One story that we've heard from our partners at Valdosta City Schools is that when they have taken the bus around to hand out meals that we've prepared, the kids run out in the street and they're cheering saying here comes the lunch bus," McCall said.

PBJ PLZ! changed to PBJ PLUS! this year to allow Second Harvest of the Big Bend and Second Harvest of South Georgia to buy peanut butter and jelly and a variety of other kid-friendly foods like cereal, mac and cheese, milk and juice.

