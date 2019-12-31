Haggins and Edwards reminisce ahead of Sun Bowl showdown

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

December 31, 2019

Coaches Odell Haggins and Herm Edwards shake hands after a press conference for the 2019 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. (Photo: Ryan Kelly - WCTV)

EL PASO, Texas (WCTV) -- New Year's Eve’s Sun Bowl contest between Florida State and Arizona State will be an exploration of uncharted territory for the Seminoles and the Sun Devils. After all, the two programs haven’t squared off against each other since a regular season showdown in Tempe in 1984. That was just the fourth meeting between the squads all time, and FSU emerged victorious, 52-44.

Despite the unfamiliarity on the field, the game in El Paso will feature plenty of familiar foes wearing headsets and stalking the sideline. Interim Head Coach Odell Haggins and ASU’s Herm Edwards share a history that goes back to the golden age of Seminole football. In the late '90s, Haggins and the rest of Mickey Andrews' defensive staff would visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including the NFL squad's defensive backs coach, Herm Edwards.

Edwards helped usher in a new defensive scheme that went on to take the NFL by storm.

“Me as a young coach, and Coach Andrews and Coach [Jim] Gladden, we’d go down there and visit with them all installing Tampa 2," Haggins said of the Seminoles’ visits. “We’d go down there, aggravate them and talk to Rod Marinelli, and I met a lot of the guys [like Mike] Tomlin then. [He was] very nice he’s a go getter you can tell he is.”

Monday morning, the two coaches reunited during a press conference. You can watch the full press conference below:

Edwards also shared his nostalgia when speaking of his interactions with Haggins. He called the Interim coach the right choice to lead the Tribe through the rest of the 2019 campaign. Edwards says he believes the garnet and gold were just a few moments away from a far brighter season.

He also says his team is excited to play a program of such pedigree.

“They have a tremendous brand, and coach mentioned it and there’s transitions just like anything,” Edwards said of FSU’s tumultuous season. “They’ve kinda gone through that a little bit, but when you turn the film on, you say 'Hey.' At the end of the year, when you look at the tape, there’s about 20 plays in the season you say , 'If we make about six of these, my record is a lot better.'”

The Noles and Sun Devils are set to square off in the Sun Bowl at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.

