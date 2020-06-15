Advertisement

WNBA to play season at IMG Academy in Bradenton

Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne, right, shoots during the first half of Game 5 of basketball's WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCTV) -- The Women’s National Basketball Association has announced their 2020 season will be played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and an abbreviated 22-game season will be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league made the announcement Monday afternoon.

The league says, under the current plan, teams will report to IMG Academy in early July and the regular season will begin in late July, after training camp.

The league says no fans will be in attendance, but says games will be broadcast by ESPN, CBS Sports Network and NBA TV.

“We are finalizing a season start plan to build on the tremendous momentum generated in the league during the offseason and have used the guiding principles of health and safety of players and essential staff to establish necessary and extensive protocols,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “We will continue to consult with medical experts and public health officials as well as players, team owners and other stakeholders as we move forward with our execution plan. And, despite the disruption caused by the global pandemic to our 2020 season, the WNBA and its Board of Governors believe strongly in supporting and valuing the elite women athletes who play in the WNBA and therefore, players will receive their full pay and benefits during the 2020 season.”

The league says, following the 22-game regular season, a "traditional playoff format," will be played to crown a champion.

Last season, the WNBA played 34 games.

The 2020 WNBA season will feature first-round pick and former FAMU DRS star Jazmine Jones

