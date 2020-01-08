WR Tre'Shaun Harrison is no longer with FSU

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247

Wide receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison, about a month after entering the transfer portal, is no longer a part of Florida State’s football program.

Harrison was not at FSU this week when classes began for the spring semester. He also took a visit to Oregon State last weekend, according to OregonLive.com.

An FSU spokesperson confirmed with Noles247 on Wednesday that Harrison was indeed no longer with the team.

The rising junior came to FSU in 2018 from Washington as part of the first recruiting class assembled by Willie Taggart. The four-star athlete contributed some as a rookie, recording 10 catches for 66 yards and a score. His role increased this past season, with Harrison amassing 27 catches for 289 yards and 2 touchdowns.

But given Harrison’s connection to Taggart from his time at Oregon and his ties to the West Coast, Harrison opted to enter the transfer portal in mid December.

It’s unclear if FSU and new coach Mike Norvell tried to retain Harrison.

He likely would’ve been a productive receiver for FSU given the shortage at the position this past season. The Seminoles did load up on receivers in the 2020 early signing period, adding four-star Bryan Robinson, four-star Ja'Khi Douglas and three-star Kentron Poitier. Four-star Malachi Wideman did not sign with FSU, but is still considered part of the 2020 class.

