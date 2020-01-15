WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson passes away

The father of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has died.

Rocky Johnson was 75.

WWE announced Johnson’s death on Wednesday night.

Johnson’s career began in the 1960s and took off in the 1980s when he started his WWE career.

He was known for his charisma and famous rivalries with wrestlers Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis.

Johnson and Tony Atlas became the first black world tag team champions in WWE history when they defeated The Wild Samoans on Dec. 10, 1983.

Johnson later helped train his son, who adopted the Rocky moniker from his father.

Johnson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by The Rock in 2008.

