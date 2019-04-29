WWII vet seeking birthday cards for his 100th birthday

By: WRDW 12

Ray Painter is turning 100 years old on May 5, 2019, and like many of you, he's hoping to get a few birthday cards.

The World War II veteran, along with his assisted living community in Lexington, Virginia, posted a picture on the community's Facebook page seeking 100 birthday cards.

However, Painter has already gotten 100 birthday cards.

In fact, The Mayflower, his assisted living community, says he's already gotten thousands from across the United States and around the globe.

It may not be May 5 yet, but Happy Birthday, Mr. Painter!