Wake Up Fest hoping to make splash this weekend in Valdosta

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 9, 2019

VALODSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Beating the heat by getting on a board; Wake Up Fest kicks off in Valdosta on Friday.

The event is being held at the Valdosta Wake Compound right off I-75.

Wake Up Fest has been held in Valdosta for seven years now; what started as a small get together has now grown into bringing in hundreds of athletes and musicians from all over the nation.

A bit of a blend between wakeboarding and skateboarding, on land the event will host skateboard contests and live music.

"It's one of those elusive things, it keeps you coming back because you can't ever master it," said wakeskater Alex Hayne. "There's just something about it, keeps me coming back."

Hayne has been part of the wakeboarding community for nearly two decades.

It's a community event with a twist. Organizers say the festival is a unique opportunity to spotlight a community that continues to grow across South Georgia.

"Because Valdosta is so diverse anyways, with the Air Force Base and the college, you have so many different people from all over the world coming here," said Jimi Davies, founder of Wake Up Fest. "This is a sport that's very big all over the entire world, and it's a very big community sport. So you have so many people that get to come out here and be a bigger part of a community."

Last year, the event brought close to 400 people. This year, more are expected.

Festivities and music will begin Friday, but most of the competitions will be held on Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public.

