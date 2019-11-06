Wake Up The City showcases unity in the community

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 3, 2019

Tallahassee, Fla. (WCTV) -- Wake Up The City took over Tallahassee Sunday evening. This unique event targeted stopping violence, health awareness, anti-abuse and bullying as well as unity and well being.

The event organizers wanted the community to know how important unity is and used food vendors, live musical performances and special guest speakers to convey it. Mayor John Dailey and Commissioner Curtis Richardson were among the special guests that made an appearance at this family-friendly community event.

"This event is fun for the family but the focus is to come away with some enlightenment and knowledge of what is going on in the community," says Speed Promotions CEO Alan Speed.

While its focus was on violence, it was also a fundraiser for young artists and musicians in need of instruments and audio equipment. A proceed of the sponsorships and funds will be given back to the community via Tallahassee Live Music Charity Group.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.