Wakulla Co. deputies looking for man in counterfeit money investigation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 18, 2020

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office says it needs the public's help to find out who used counterfeit money at a Rocky's Convenience Store in Crawfordville.

The sheriff's office says anyone with information about the man in the surveillance photo or anything else about the case should contact the sheriff's office at 850-745-7117.

The sheriff's office posted the photo on Facebook Tuesday morning. It says the man in the photo is wanted for questioning in connection to the case.

