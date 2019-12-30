Wakulla Co. family feels community support after Christmas Eve house fire

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 30, 2019

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) –

David Harrison is no stranger to examining the aftermath of a house fire. But as the volunteer firefighter walked around the ashes Monday afternoon, he knew this was different.

This time his home had burned. His possessions were gone forever.

"I'm used to helping others," he said. "Being on the receiving end of help is really difficult."

David and his wife, Jennifer, were out of town when he received a call from a neighbor. His home and RV were engulfed. Nothing would be salvaged.

Harrison said as he tried - and failed- to sleep that night, he kept hearing Christmas carols in his head.

"Be joyful and triumphant,..that's what I kept hearing. [I was] really at peace."

When the couple returned home to the scarred remains of their two-story home, they discovered a miraculous surprise. A statue of the nativity left at the homes entrance was untouched.

"That's when we saw the statue, it had been cleaned literally by the fire.. Nor burned, not melted."

The same couldn't be said for the Harrison's RV. Future plans to sell the home and travel the country are on hold for now.

But their hearts are full as the community rallies around them.

Jennifer Nagy leads the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management team. She's known the Harrison family for awhile due to all their volunteer work.

"I want them to know we have their backs," she said.

"He gives back so much to this community and always has. He is a giver"

But now, this giver needs help. And he's getting it.

"Bad things happen to good people unfortunately," Nagy said.

"But the good about it is seeing the community rally around it and you can come back from it"

Hesitant at first, David agreed to set up a GoFundMe page to help cover what insurance would not. After just a few days, donations smashed the $10,000 goal.

"Mind blown," Harrison said. "[There's] support from family and friends, but also strangers."

To find out how you can help, search "Harrison Fire Recovery Fund" on gofundme.com