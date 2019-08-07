Wakulla County Deputies, FBI investigating threat made by Wakulla High student

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 7, 2019

WAKULLA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Wakulla County School Board and the FBI are investigating after a threat was made by a Wakulla High School student on social media.

In a post to Facebook, the Wakulla School Board says on Tuesday around 7:45 p.m., the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office was notifed by the FBI of a social media post of a "threatening nature."

Officials say School Resource Officers were notified, along with district personnel.

According to the district, law enforcement was able to determine the location of the device which posted the threat.

Officials say law enforcement went to the home of the suspect and questioned them.

Wakulla Schools says after speaking with the parent and student, an investigation was opened and is currently ongoing.

Authorities did not specify which school the threat was made towards.

Wakulla County opens school on Monday, August 12.