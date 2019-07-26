Wakulla County Deputies arrest teen connected to Crawfordville car burglaries

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in a Crawfordville neighborhood.

WCSO says Derrick Lewis has been taken into custody for committing eight burglaries from vehicles in the same neighborhood.

Deputies say on June 26, officials responded to reports of the burglaries, where over $6,500 worth of items had been stolen, including a cell phone, gold chain, medical marijuana, sunglasses, tool bag, gift cards, lap top, mp3 player and watch.

Officials say on July 19, evidence from the thefts were linked to Lewis, a Leon County resident who has a previous history of burglary, theft and armed robbery.

Authorities say on July 25, detectives with WCSO and the Leon County Sheriff's Office traveled to Lewis' residence and placed him under arrest.

Deputies say Lewis has been charged with burglary of a conveyance (eight counts), felony larceny (two counts) and misdemeanor larceny (one count).

Officials say Lewis was taken from Leon County to Wakulla County and booked into the Wakulla County Jail.