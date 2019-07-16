Wakulla County Deputies arrest three on vehicle burglary, fraudulent use of credit cards

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 16, 2019

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested three people on charges of grand theft, burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card.

WCSO says on July 12, two vehicle burglaries were reported from the same neighborhood in Crawfordville.

Officials say in one burglary, $20 in change was stolen while in the other, two credit cards were stolen.

Deputies say the credit cards were used to make seven purchases at various businesses on the same day, mostly used for car parts.

Authorities say a third burglary in the same neighborhood occurred on July 15, when the victim found a suspect in the car.

Officials say this burglary resulted in the theft of $300 in coins, a Ziploc bag of coins and a sunglasses case containing money.

According to officials, contact was made with one of the suspects after they left a name and address on a warranty for a car part.

WCSO says upon making contact with two suspects, 40-year-old Michael Marshall and 34-year-old Tonya Rueth-Harvey, Marshall admitted to using the credit cards and admitted to car purchases that were made.

Deputies say Marshall was placed under arrested on charges of burglary (two counts), larceny (eight counts) and fraudulent use of a credit card (seven counts).

Authorities say Rueth-Harvey was also placed under arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Officials say in a separate instance, contact was made with a third suspect, 47-year-old Eric Lucas, who admitted to being present during all of the fraudulent credit card transactions and admitted to helping install vehicle parts that were purchased with the stolen credit cards.

Deputies say Lucas was found to have a Ziploc bag with assorted change that was reported during the third burglary.

WCSO arrested Lucas and charged him with burglary (three counts), grand theft, larceny (seven counts) and fraudulent use of a credit card (eight counts).