Wakulla County deputy, driver injured in overnight crash

April 11, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Wakulla County Sheriff's Deputy and pickup truck driver have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an overnight crash in Wakulla County.

The crash happened just before midnight Wednesday on Crawfordville Highway (US 319) and Bloxham Cutoff (SR 267).

The Florida Highway Patrol says a marked Wakulla County Sheriff’s pickup truck was traveling west on SR 267 approaching the intersection of US 319 as a driver in a Ford F350 pickup was traveling south on US 319.

Troopers say both vehicles continued through the intersection and collided. The impact caused the WCSO vehicle to strike a utility pole.

FHP says the deputy, Jonathan Kendrick, 30, of Crawfordville, was temporarily entrapped inside the vehicle before being freed by Wakulla County Fire Rescue. Kendrick suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford, Denzel Savery, 21, of Tallahassee, also suffered serious injuries.

At last check, both drivers are in stable condition at a local hospital, according to FHP.

It is not clear from the crash report why both vehicles proceeded through the intersection. No charges have been filed.

FHP was assisted at the scene by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Wakulla County EMS, and Wakulla County Fire Rescue.

The crash caused a traffic light outage in the area and utility crews responded to the scene to repair the power pole. The roadway was closed in the area for several hours but has since reopened.

Thursday, the sheriff's office posted an update on Deputy Kendrick to the WCSO Facebook page: