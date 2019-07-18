Wakulla County Detectives arrest man for stalking after breaking no contact injunction

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 18, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man on two counts of aggravated stalking for breaking a no contact injunction against him.

Deputies say on June 11 of this year, a compliant obtained a No Contact injunction against Christopher Bryant, 23, which is set to expire in December.

Authorities say on June 29, Bryant was arrested for violating the injunction after reportedly entering the residence of the complainant.

Officials say Bryant was released from the Wakulla County Jail on June 29 at 12:19 p.m. and later that day, at 11:22 p.m., and the next day, the complainant received text messages from two different TextNow phone numbers.

Officials say the complainant believed both messages had been sent by Bryant, despite the content of the messages not identifying him.

Deputies say they subpoenaed both numbers and determined the same IP address had been utilized to send the messages and learned that the address stemmed from a relative of Bryant's at a Tallahassee address.

WCSO says on July 5, the complainant reported more contact by Bryant from a third number.

Officials say on July 16, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Bryant and he was arrested on July 17.

Bryant was booked into the Wakulla County Jail.