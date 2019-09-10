Wakulla County School District computer system hacked

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) – Multiple agencies are investigating after hackers infiltrated the Wakulla County School District’s computers.

The school district says the ransomware incident began late last week. A ransomware attack renders data inaccessible through encryption, then seeks payment to unlock it.

In a statement, Superintendent Robert Pearce says when the attack was discovered the district immediately launched an investigation with the help of a forensic firm, and reported the incident to state and federal law enforcement authorities

The sheriff’s office confirms it received the complaint from the school district. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is also investigating, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman.

Employees tell WCTV they began having trouble accessing email last week, and were told Friday that the school system had been hit with the ransomware attack.

“As we work to complete the investigation, we will look for opportunities to further enhance our existing security measures,” said Superintendent Pearce.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.

