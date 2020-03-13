Wakulla County Schools to close due to coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 13, 2020

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — In a robocall to parents Friday afternoon, Wakulla County Schools announced all schools in the district will be closed until March 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, Leon County Schools superintendent Rocky Hanna said the district will remain open, and all students and employees who travel internationally will have to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Tallahassee.

Several South Georgia schools, including ones in Thomasville and Valdosta, have closed. To see the full list, go to this page.

