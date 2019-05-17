Wakulla County Sheriff's Office asks for cards for injured deputy

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 17, 2019

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to show some love to a deputy who was injured in a crash while on duty.

According to a post on Facebook, Deputy Jonathan Kendrick was on duty on April 10 when he was hurt in a crash near the intersection of US Highway 319 and State Road 267.

The sheriff's office is now asking for people to reach out to Deputy Kendrick as he recovers. Cards or word puzzles can be sent to:

Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Jonathan Kendrick

15 Oak Street

Crawfordville, Florida 32327

WCSO is also encouraging retired and current law enforcement officers to share their personal stories of on-duty traffic crashes.

Sheriff Smith and Sheriff Miller recently gave Deputy Kendrick a $1,000 check from the Florida Deputy Sheriff’s Association to help cover some of his medical expenses.