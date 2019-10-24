Wakulla County Sheriff's Office looking for person using counterfeit money

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a person so they can question them about the use of counterfeit money at multiple retail stores in Crawfordville.

The sheriff's office said its Criminal Investigation Division is working the case, and the person in the photos in its Facebook post is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information that would help identify this person or any other information about this case is encouraged to contact the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office or the detective working the case at 850-745-7117.

