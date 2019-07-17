Wakulla County abuse suspect free on bond

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 17, 2019

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Mirko Ceska made his first appearance in court on Wednesday after being arrested, along with his wife, last weekend on charges of child abuse, sexual assault and child neglect.

Authorities say the two female victims escaped from the Ceskas' home on July 1. The couple adopted them when they were 11-years-old and are now 22.

Court documents say the daughters accuse the Ceskas of physical abuse and Mr. Ceska of sexual abuse.

Ceska is being released on $50,000 bond and has been ordered to have no contact with the two female victims and has been ordered to surrender his firearms.

Court documents say the Ceskas had guns stored in the walls and behind a modified staircase in their home, with more than 10 cases of ammunition.

Documents also say they had extensive food rations and had developed a self-sustaining property to survive off the grid.

Authorities have referred to the couple as "doomsday preppers."

According to court documents, the victims escaped the home after Mr. Ceska beat one of them with a metal rod.

The judge did allow his request to go home and be with his wife, Regina, who had her first court appearance on Monday.

Defense attorney's for the Ceskas tell WCTV they are adamant about the innocence of the couple.

This is a developing story. WCTV's Lanetra Bennett will have a full report on Eyewitness News throughout the day.