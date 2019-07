By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 3, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Detectives with the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying who is responsible for damage done to 42 mailboxes in the area of jack Crum Road and Edgar Poole Road.

WCSO asks anyone with information pertaining to the mailbox vandalism or any other information in the case to call the sheriff's office, or Detective Patrick Fleming at 850-745-7100.