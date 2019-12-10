Wakulla County authorities searching for three suspects

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 9, 2019

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in identifying three men they say are involved in multiple organized thefts from the Crawfordville Walmart.

On November 30, an employee watched three men exit through the Garden Center with a cart full of unbagged items. Those items were later determined to be stolen.

The subjects, including one of whom was wearing a Walmart vest, left the parking lot in a moving truck.

The Sheriff's Office says another theft was documented on December 1, but with different subjects. Those individuals also left the parking lot with the same type of moving truck. A gold colored Chevrolet Impala is also said to be involved with the second theft.

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with any information into these two instances is urged to contact their office at 850-745-7100 and ask for Detective Travis Hall.