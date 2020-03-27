Wakulla County buses running to ensure students stay fed

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- 17 Wakulla County school buses ran their regular routes throughout the county Friday, even though school is out.

The district has started delivering meals to all students while campuses are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Students and their parents wait at their bus stops, and the bus drivers bring the food, with staff members on board to help distribute it.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, each student gets two meals for breakfast and two meals for lunch. The extra meal allows them to have something for breakfast and lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

On Fridays, they get one breakfast and one lunch.

"It's amazing because the bus comes and gives us some food," Hannah, a second grader, said.

"I'm just very appreciative to the school system and the county for allowing the buses to run and do this," said Paige Manning, a Wakulla County resident.

At one stop Friday, bus driver Stephanie Bell got a nice surprise.

She pulled up to a family holding signs, saying "thank you."

Five-year-old Emerson said, while holding his handwritten sign, "She brings me all my friends and me at school every day."

"We're out here to tell them how much we appreciate what they're doing and how much we love them and our teachers and bus drivers and friends. Just to give them a little encouragement," said Rebecca Cook, a Wakulla County resident.

No child misses out; not on Bell's route, if she can help it.

If no one is outside at the stop, she shakes a cow bell to get their attention. If that doesn't work, she blows the horn on the bus.

"This is my heart. It's great to be able to see my kids and know that my kids are okay and that my kids are getting fed," Bell said.

Administrators say they'll continue to do this as long as they're out of school and as along as it's safe to do.