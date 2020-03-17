Wakulla County declares local state of emergency due to coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 17, 2020

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) — Wakulla County declared a local state of emergency Tuesday due to coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida on Monday, March 9, so the state can more rapidly respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even though there have not been any confirmed cases in Wakulla County, it is our duty to take proactive measures for our Community," said County Administrator David Edwards. "This declaration provides a method to take prudent action as necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the County, and will allow the County to seek reimbursement from the federal government."

Chairman Mike Stewart said the declaration is about keeping the county prepared to respond to coronavirus.

“This declaration is not meant to alarm anyone, and we expect life to be as normal as before. We are doing this in an abundance of caution, and this is to allow our County to have the means to respond to this unfortunate event," said Stewart.

