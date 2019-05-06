Wakulla County deputies searching for fugitive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a man wanted on felony warrants out of Michigan.

Deputies are currently in the Magnolia Ridge area searching for the fugitive.

WCSO says he is a white male, approx 6' tall, with a slender beard with facial hair and was last seen wearing a black tank top and white shorts.

Anyone who observes someone matching that description in the area is asked to exercise caution and to call 911 or the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office at (850) 926-0800.